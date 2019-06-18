HDK: Let me keep all my pain within me

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said he was starting village stay programmes to instil confidence among people as well as officials about the government and its commitment to work for the state.

“The situation when I was the CM in the past and now are different. Let me keep all my pain within me. I sometimes even worry if I have done anything to lose people’s confidence in me. Not just people, we need to instil confidence among officials and that is the reason for my village stay,” the CM said after launching development works in Ramanagar district.

“I will also come and stay in a village in Ramanagar,” he added. The CM assured farmers of taking up filing works and asked farmers to use water judiciously.