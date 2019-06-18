Home States Karnataka

IMA scam fallout? Congress suspends Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig for 'anti-party' activities

Baig, a seven-time MLA and a former minister, has been expressing displeasure against the Congress party leadership on not being included in the coalition cabinet headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

Roshan Baig

Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress Tuesday suspended rebel MLA R Roshan Baig from the party with immediate effect for "anti-party" activities."

“AICC has approved the proposal sent by KPCC to take action against R Roshan Baig for anti-party activities. He has been suspended from the party with immediate effect,” said a note issued by KPCC general secretary V Y Ghorpade.

"He has been suspended from the party with immediate effect, on the basis of inquiry conducted on this matter," the note further added.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Baig, a MLA from Shivajinagar, had recently held Siddaramaiah's "arrogance" and KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao's "immaturity" responsible for the "flop show."

He also called AICC general secretary K C Venugopal a "buffoon."

Baig had refused to even respond to the show cause notice issued to him by KPCC.

He had also dropped hints of quitting the party and appealed to Muslims to "compromise" with the situation, on NDA returning to power.

ALSO READ | IMA jewellery scam: It’s a political conspiracy, says senior Congress leader Roshan Baig

The Karnataka PCC had issued a show cause notice to Baig for his conduct, to which he has not responded, according to sources.

Earlier in the day, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao had said Baig's alleged links with IMA jewels involved in an alleged financial fraud, duping thousands of investors, would be brought to the notice of central leadership for further action.

Congress leaders also on Tuesday wrote to the KPCC chief urging him to sack Baig from the party expressing concern over his name figuring in IMA case.

Revenue minister R V Deshpande Monday said Baig had introduced the firm's owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan to him about two months ago but denied doing any undue favour.

Baig, a seven-time MLA and a former minister, has been expressing displeasure against the Congress party leadership on not being included in the coalition cabinet headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

(With PTI Inputs)

