Ravi Kumar is Addl Chief Secy to govt

Principal Secretary to Water Resources Department Rakesh Singh, is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Medical Education Department.

BENGALURU: The state government transferred 10 IAS officers on Monday. P Ravi Kumar, who was Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Energy Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Government. He has been replaced by Mahendra Jain, who was ACS to Urban Development Department.

Jain is also given concurrent charge of the post of ACS to the Education Department (Higher Education). B H Anil Kumar, who was ACS to Education Department (Higher Education), is transferred and posted as ACS to the Urban Development Department and also placed in concurrent charge of ACS to Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Dr N Manjula, who was Commissioner of Collegiate Education, has been posted as Commissioner, Bengaluru Development Authority, and also holds concurrent charge as Commissioner of Collegiate Education.

Piyanka Mary Francis has been posted as Director for Information Technology & Biotechnology, while S S Nakul is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ballari district.

Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar has been transferred as Commissioner, Employment and Training.G C Vrushabendra Murthy has been posted as Commissioner of Sericulture Development and Sericulture Director.

