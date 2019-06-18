RVD calls Baig’s bluff, drags him into ponzi scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Congress MLA Roshan Baig, the IMA Jewels scam is quickly turning into a quagmire from which he is unable to drag himself out. His attempts so far came to nought when a former Cabinet colleague called his bluff.

Baig, reacting to media reports that a minister in the current Congress-JDS coalition was attempting to bailout IMA, asked media houses to identify the minister involved. In a tweet, he said, “Our entire state wants to know who this minister is..” His son Ruman Baig also tweeted on similar lines.

However, their bluff was called when RV Deshpande, put the record straight by identifying himself as the minister in question, adding that Baig was the one who brought him into the picture.