Home States Karnataka

RVD calls Baig’s bluff, drags him into ponzi scam

Baig, reacting to media reports that a minister in the current Congress-JDS coalition was attempting to bailout IMA, asked media houses to identify the minister involved.

Published: 18th June 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

R Roshan Baig, eight-term MLA in Karnataka. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Congress MLA Roshan Baig, the IMA Jewels scam is quickly turning into a quagmire from which he is unable to drag himself out. His attempts so far came to nought when a former Cabinet colleague called his bluff.

Baig, reacting to media reports that a minister in the current Congress-JDS coalition was attempting to bailout IMA, asked media houses to identify the minister involved. In a tweet, he said, “Our entire state wants to know who this minister is..” His son Ruman Baig also tweeted on similar lines.

However, their bluff was called when RV Deshpande, put the record straight by identifying himself as the minister in question, adding that Baig was the one who brought him into the picture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA Jewels scam Roshan Baig

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp