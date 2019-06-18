School uses technology to increase enrolment

Express News Service

BENGALURU: By adopting smart solutions, a government school in Hassan has been successful in greater enrolment of students. Not just that, the Karnataka Public School Rayarkoppal in Hassan district, has also developed a system where it can ensure quality education. In a real-time tracking mechanism, parents will be sent alerts if their wards are absent in class.

The school is using an app for better student-teacher-parent interaction. The app, developed by Hyderabad-based Choice Solutions, is “a complete child management system, right from admission to notifications, marks, attendance, and events. Parents of absentees are given live updates of attendance. Homework can also be tracked,” said Devraj, a teacher. Parents are involved in their children’s schooling and are also able to give feedback, he added.

Teachers have a separate login panel. They keep statistics of attendance till one month, he said. The school registered a huge number of admissions after the alumni association got together to revamp it. From modern teaching techniques through smart class, to arranging transport, ID cards, notebooks and uniforms for students at affordable rates, the association did their bit to increase enrolment.

The school also began English medium from Class 6 to Class 10. Admissions rose from 120 (in 2017-18) to more than 700 (2018-19), said school officials. The management plans a Rs 10 crore project by introducing more sections for classes, thereby increasing their intake from 45 per class, which is the standard for this year.

After being deemed a model school for the taluk, the school was recently awarded Rs 45 lakh for developing facilities (except construction) to improve the quality of education by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.