Home States Karnataka

School uses technology to increase enrolment

The school is using an app for better student-teacher-parent interaction.

Published: 18th June 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: By adopting smart solutions, a government school in Hassan has been successful in greater enrolment of students. Not just that, the Karnataka Public School Rayarkoppal in Hassan district, has also developed a system where it can ensure quality education. In a real-time tracking mechanism, parents will be sent alerts if their wards are absent in class.

The school is using an app for better student-teacher-parent interaction. The app, developed by Hyderabad-based Choice Solutions, is “a complete child management system, right from admission to notifications, marks, attendance, and events. Parents of absentees are given live updates of attendance. Homework can also be tracked,” said Devraj, a teacher. Parents are involved in their children’s schooling and are also able to give feedback, he added.

Teachers have a separate login panel. They keep statistics of attendance till one month, he said. The school registered a huge number of admissions after the alumni association got together to revamp it. From modern teaching techniques through smart class, to arranging transport, ID cards, notebooks and uniforms for students at affordable rates, the association did their bit to increase enrolment.

The school also began English medium from Class 6 to Class 10. Admissions rose from 120 (in 2017-18) to more than 700 (2018-19), said school officials. The management plans a Rs 10 crore project by introducing more sections for classes, thereby increasing their intake from 45 per class, which is the standard for this year.

After being deemed a model school for the taluk, the school was recently awarded Rs 45 lakh for developing facilities (except construction) to improve the quality of education by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp