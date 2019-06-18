Straws in the wind

Home States Karnataka

A man is known by the company he keeps. Former Bengaluru police commissioner T Suneel Kumar was suddenly moved out and posted as ADGP (Recruitment).

Published: 18th June 2019 04:26 AM

100 police personnel guard the IMA Jewels showroomin Shivajinagar, round the clock

By Express News Service

Siddu can jig to Ballari for farmers: KSE   
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s dancing skills seem to have left a lasting impression. Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa recalled memories of Siddaramaiah gyrating to folk music at a fair, when he had held the august post of chief minister. Dripping vitriol, Eshwarappa suggested that Siddaramaiah dance all the way to Ballari again, what with the JSW land deal stirring up a political storm. He was referring to Siddaramaiah’s march to Ballari when the mining scam broke out, and which eventually led to then CM B S Yeddyurappa stepping down from his post. While many Congress leaders are protesting the sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Group in Sandur taluk, Siddaramaiah is keeping mum. Why can’t he set off on another march to Ballari, this time to do justice for the farmers, KSE questioned. 

High tea costs him dear?
A man is known by the company he keeps. Former Bengaluru police commissioner T Suneel Kumar was suddenly moved out and posted as ADGP (Recruitment). What was the reason for this untimely transfer? Some are speculating if he was moved out in a hurry as he was seen with IMA scamster Mansoor Khan some time last year. There is a telling picture of a get-together, and also in the frame are deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, mayor Sampath Kumar mayor and MLA Roshan Baig, having high tea. The venue: IMA office premises.

IMA ‘experts’ guesstimate scam size  
Suddenly, anybody and everybody is an expert on the IMA scam -- they know how Mansoor Khan operated, how many wives he had, what his business was, his charities and so on. What is interesting is their guess on the IMA loot. These ‘experts’ estimate the amount collected to be around Rs 8,000 crore, and are breaking up his investment and returns thus: His charity work, like giving free medicines and bearing hospitalisation costs, would amount to about Rs 1,000 crore. This burnished his image, won him many hearts, and a lot more deposits from the people. He ploughed Rs 2,000 crore back into people’s accounts as shared profits, winning their trust. So what he ran away with is: Rs 8,000 cr - Rs 2,000 cr - Rs 1,000 cr = Rs 5,000 crore. Simple!

