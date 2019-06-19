Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoo to open on June 21 in Ballari

By Express News Service

BALLARI: After being embroiled in a legal tangle, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoo (ABVZ) in Kamalapur is back on track. On June 21, the zoo will be opened to the public. Animals from the Ballari Zoo were supposed to be housed in this one. Now, it will also house animals from the Bannerghatta National Park and from Shivamogga as well.

“So far, tigers and lions are housed here. There are also herbivores like black bucks, spotted deer and nilgais,” said Range Forest Officer Paramesh. Altogether there are about 200 herbivores, including four tigers and two lions.