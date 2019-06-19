Home States Karnataka

Dry spell brings agri activities to a stop in Shivamogga

Moderate rains that lashed the district in the second week of June could not sustain for long and the dry spell has returned.

Published: 19th June 2019

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Moderate rains that lashed the district in the second week of June could not sustain for long and the dry spell has returned. This month, the district recorded rainfall of a paltry 58.20 mm against the average of 390.67 mm. Rainfall data reveals that Hosanagar taluk received a maximum of 176.80 mm and Shivamogga taluk recorded the lowest of just 10.80 mm as on June 17. Rainfall recorded in other taluks are Bhadravati 13.80 mm, Tirthahalli 53.60 mm, Sagar  92.40 mm, Shikaripura 39.60 mm and Sorab 20 mm. 

Deficit rainfall across the district has escalated the water crisis. In 2018, the entire district recorded heavy rainfall in catchment areas – Hosanagar and Tirthahalli taluks – that resulted in an increase in water level at Linganamakki, Tunga and Bhadra reservoirs.

The deficit rainfall is delaying agriculture activities in the district. Farming activities for major crops of the district — paddy and maize — are yet to take off. The farming community is hoping that the district receives rain this week so they can kickstart their activities for the year.

Agriculture Department joint director Kirankumar said, “We are hopeful that paddy will be cultivated in the district. For transplanting paddy saplings, we have time till August 14. We are expecting paddy to be cultivated in about 99,000 hectares in the district.”With the onset of monsoon, farmers in dry belt areas like Shivamogga, Bhadravati, Sorab and Shikaripura usually start paddy cultivation from the second week of June, while farmers of areas like Tirthahalli and Hosanagar start from August, he added.

“Usually, maize is cultivated in 55,000 hectares of land. Considering the present delay in rainfall, more farmers may go for maize. If the district gets more rain in the coming days, paddy cultivation will go up,” said Kirankumar. Amid the dry spell, the farming community is hopeful of better rain in the coming days. Above all, adequate rainfall will resolve the drinking water problem in the district.

