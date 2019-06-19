Home States Karnataka

Moved by dead farmer's video, Kumaraswamy fulfils his wish, pledges water supply to tanks

Suresh Nanjappa, who committed suicide, made a video appeal to the CM to take part in his final rites, and fill up the tanks of KR Pet taluk in Mandya district.

Published: 19th June 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hands over a cheque of`5 lakh to the family of Suresh, a famer who committed suicide at KR Pete taluk. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday fulfilled the wish of a farmer who committed suicide, with an appeal to the CM to take part in his final rites, and fill up the tanks of KR Pet taluk in Mandya district. Suresh Nanjappa had recorded a nine-minute video which went viral on social media.

The CM, moved by the video, visited Ashalaya village and called on the family. He was in tears as he met Suresh’s aged parents, Nanjappa and Jayamma.

Suresh had served as president of the Milk Producers’ Society.

Kumaraswamy handed over a relief cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family and directed the deputy commissioner to provide a government job to Suresh’s son Chandrashekar. He also assured the family that he would extend all help to Suvarna, his daughter, who is pursuing postgraduation in commerce.

Suresh, who owned 2.16 acres of land, had fallen into debt as he had drilled seven borewells but they dried up, and could not repay moneylenders.

In his video, Suresh appeals to the CM to complete work on the Janevara lift irrigation project so as to supply Hemavathi water to tanks in Santhebachahalli hobli of KR Pet taluk.

Kumaraswamy promised that the government would expedite work on the project, and appealed to the farming community not to take hasty or extreme decisions.

He also said the state is contemplating bringing in a legislation on the lines of the one passed by the Kerala government to arrest moneylenders under the Goonda Act for harassing farmers for recovery of loans.

He said that a police officer had been directed to arrest such moneylenders and provide security to farmers.

