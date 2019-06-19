Home States Karnataka

Estate owner booked for caging 22 deer  

Forest officials have filed a complaint against a coffee estate owner under the Wildlife Act for caging a herd of 22 deer at his estate in Sakleshpur taluk.

Published: 19th June 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Forest officials have filed a complaint against a coffee estate owner under the Wildlife Act for caging a herd of 22 deer at his estate in  Sakleshpur taluk. He is now absconding. Forest officials rushed to the spot to rescue the animals after a tip-off by a villager. The owner had fenced 22 deer and a sambar and was feeding them. According to locals, the accused had a set up an iron chain link fence over half acre where the deer were locked up. 

Range forest officer said the owner trapped the deer when they entered the estate in search of food and water.“It would be difficult to transport and free all the animals at a time. Deer is a sensitive animal,” Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu said. Sakleshpur rural police have launched a manhunt for the owner.  Environmentalist H A Kishore Kumar said possessing wild animals by public is an offence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wildlife Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp