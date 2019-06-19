Estate owner booked for caging 22 deer  

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Forest officials have filed a complaint against a coffee estate owner under the Wildlife Act for caging a herd of 22 deer at his estate in Sakleshpur taluk. He is now absconding. Forest officials rushed to the spot to rescue the animals after a tip-off by a villager. The owner had fenced 22 deer and a sambar and was feeding them. According to locals, the accused had a set up an iron chain link fence over half acre where the deer were locked up.

Range forest officer said the owner trapped the deer when they entered the estate in search of food and water.“It would be difficult to transport and free all the animals at a time. Deer is a sensitive animal,” Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu said. Sakleshpur rural police have launched a manhunt for the owner. Environmentalist H A Kishore Kumar said possessing wild animals by public is an offence.