Govt to seize nine sugar mills for failing to clear dues  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With most sugar factories in the state declining to clear the pending dues of cane growers, the government has finally woken up to straighten things out. Now the government has ordered the seizure of nine sugar factories in Belagavi district which failed to settle the mounting dues of the growers.

According to sources, the government has asked tahsildars of the respective taluks to seize factories which failed to clear a major chunk of the pending dues of growers. Many other sugar factories in the state are also expected to be seized by the government in the next few weeks, sources added.

For the past few months, the sugar factories were unwilling to abide by the rules and regulations laid down by the government to ensure that growers were paid as per the fair and remunerative price (FRP) fixed by the Union government for the financial year 2018-19. Meetings organised by deputy commissioners of many districts also failed to break the deadlock between factories and growers.

“We not only exerted pressure on factories from all quarters but also threatened them of stringent action to get the pending dues released. Most of the 24 sugar factories in Belagavi settled up to 91 per cent of the pending dues, but nine were found to have cleared less than 85 per cent of the dues. For violating the government’s orders, these nine factories are being seized,’’ said Belagavi Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli.

On January 3, the DC had issued notices to the factories which failed to clear the dues, setting them a week’s deadline. Many factories responded to the notice, but some of them ignored it. As a result, due to the worsening cane crisis, protests erupted across the state. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Athani MLA Shrimant Patil, director of Athani Sugars which is one of nine sugar factories to be seized, said, “We have not been able to clear all the pending dues of growers as we are yet to be paid Rs 21 crore for the power we supplied to HESCOM from our factory.

Our factory is yet to get Rs 26 crore from the Union government for supplying 2 lakh tonne of sugar. We will clear all the dues of growers once we receive our pending bills.’’According to government sources, most of the sugar factories have not adhered to the government guidelines of clearing bills of cane growers within 14 days of buying cane from them. In most of the cases, some factories paid after a long delay while some failed to pay up at all.

“The sugar factories in the state must pay all the pending bills to the growers along with the rate of interest on pending dues. Although several factories are trying to put pressure against seizure of factories, the government has finally decided to initiate action against them. To avoid losses due to the seizure, the factories will have to clear the dues quickly now,’’ official sources said.

The nine factories which will be seized are: Bhagyalaxmi sugar factory of Khanapur, Renuka factory of Munavalli, Gokak Sugars of Kolavi, Someshwar factory of Bailhongal, Vishwaraj Sugars of Hukkeri, Athani Sugars, Krishna Sugars and Ugar Sugars of Athani, Malaprabha factory of MK Hubli.