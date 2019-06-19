Mysuru: Cop among 3 booked under POCSO for flesh trade

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A police constable has been arrested for aiding flesh trade. As the victim is a minor, the case had been booked under protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. Two others have been already arrested in the case by Kuvempunagar police. Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO, rescued the girl after raiding a house.

The victim’s mother had taken a loan from another woman. She was unwell and had to pay her hospital bills. When her husband could not arrange the amount, she found help in that woman. She had lent the money at an exorbitant 20 per cent interest.

When the victim’s mother could not pay the interest amount after several months, she kept her 14-year-old daughter as a hostage till her mother cleared the debt. She had allegedly forced the girl into flesh trade.



Meanwhile, constable Mahesh, who knew about the woman and the victim, had kept his higher-ups in the dark. When Odanadi busted the case, the role of Mahesh in abetting the activity also came to light.