Home States Karnataka

Official transfers put a strain on coalition  

A major rejig is happening in the state bureaucracy and police force, but officers close to the JDS first family continue to hog all the plum positions.

Published: 19th June 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A major rejig is happening in the state bureaucracy and police force, but officers close to the JDS first family continue to hog all the plum positions. Senior IAS officer Rakesh Singh was shifted out of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), considered a meaty posting, but was given an equally important position in the medical education department. He is also in charge of two other major departments — Karnataka Milk Federation and Water Resources. 

Singh’s exit from BDA is being seen as a victory by MLA C Somashekar’s camp, who is also the Authority chairman, a political appointment. Somashekar has had constant run-ins with the officer and had been pushing for his ouster. 

He had taken up the issue on many occassions with Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. The IAS officer, who was seen as the go-to-man of the Gowdas, held three plum positions — BDA commissioner, KMF Managing Director and principal secretary, Water Resources Department. 

Discontent in Cong camp over officers’ postings

“There are quite a few Indians — from Kerala, Karnataka and other South Indian states — in the UAE who have invested their savings running into lakhs of Dirhams in IMA. They are now demanding the arrest of Khan. He cannot be arrested in a foreign country in the absence of an RCN. A lot of international pressure is building up against the fraudulent company and the manner in which Mansoor has escaped with the loot from Bengaluru,” said an officer on condition of anonymity. The IMA also has an office in Dubai and some of the early investors are from there. Initially, they had got hefty returns.

The multi-crore scam has even caught the attention of international media. Some of the leading news dailies in the UAE have reported the fraud and are even questioning why Mansoor, who is reported to have fled to Dubai, has not been detained so far by their law enforcement agencies. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is said to have issued show-cause notices to Mansoor and the seven directors of IMA under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress-JDS coalition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp