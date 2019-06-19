Siddaramaiah to discuss LS poll debacle with Rahul Gandhi today

By Express News Service

BALLARI: After former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda briefed Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the reasons behind the coalition candidates’ humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, it is now the turn of former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah to discuss the results with his party president.

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah met AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal and senior Congress leader AK Antony, and discussed the post-election political developments in Karnataka. He will meet Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning. According to sources, the coordination committee chairman will explain to Rahul various reasons for the party’s poor show in the polls. Of the 28 seats, the Congress and JDS managed to win just one seat each, while the BJP won 25 and the Independent candidate backed by BJP won from Mandya.

During his meeting with Rahul in New Delhi recently, JDS supremo Deve Gowda is said to have expressed his displeasure over Congress leaders not doing enough to ensure the success of coalition candidates in the polls. While Gowda lost from Tumkur, his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost from JDS bastion Mandya. In both the constituencies, many local Congress leaders were accused of not working for the JDS candidates.

The poor show had also raised questions over Siddaramaiah’s leadership. Many senior Congress leaders were unhappy with his style of working and failure to ensure proper coordination between the coalition partners. Some leaders, like former minister R Roshan Baig, had termed him “arrogant” and held him responsible for the defeat of coalition candidates. JDS state president H Vishwanath, too, had blamed Siddaramaiah for lack of proper coordination between the two parties.

The JDS state president and KPCC president are not members of the coordination committee, that is expected to coordinate between the two parties. Sources said that all these issues are likely to come up for discussion during Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi. The meeting also assumes significance in the backdrop of talks about a possible revamp of Congress state units, including Karnataka.