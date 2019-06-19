Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah to discuss LS poll debacle with Rahul Gandhi today

Meets Venugopal, Antony to analyse political developments, will explain Cong prez reasons for party’s poor show

Published: 19th June 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah talks with BJP MPs G S Basavaraj and B N Bachchegowda at Karnataka Bhavan, during his vist to New Delhi on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BALLARI: After former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda briefed Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the reasons behind the coalition candidates’ humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, it is now the turn of former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah to discuss the results with his party president.

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah met AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal and senior Congress leader AK Antony, and discussed the post-election political developments in Karnataka. He will meet Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning. According to sources, the coordination committee chairman will explain to Rahul various reasons for the party’s poor show in the polls. Of the 28 seats, the Congress and JDS managed to win just one seat each, while the BJP won 25 and the Independent candidate backed by BJP won from Mandya.

During his meeting with Rahul in New Delhi recently, JDS supremo Deve Gowda is said to have expressed his displeasure over Congress leaders not doing enough to ensure the success of coalition candidates in the polls. While Gowda lost from Tumkur, his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost from JDS bastion Mandya. In both the constituencies, many local Congress leaders were accused of not working for the JDS candidates.

The poor show had also raised questions over Siddaramaiah’s leadership. Many senior Congress leaders were unhappy with his style of working and failure to ensure proper coordination between the coalition partners. Some leaders, like former minister R Roshan Baig, had termed him “arrogant” and held him responsible for the defeat of coalition candidates. JDS state president H Vishwanath, too, had blamed Siddaramaiah for lack of proper coordination between the two parties.

The JDS state president and KPCC president are not members of the coordination committee, that is expected to coordinate between the two parties. Sources said that all these issues are likely to come up for discussion during Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi. The meeting also assumes significance in the backdrop of talks about a possible revamp of Congress state units, including Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp