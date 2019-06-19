Home States Karnataka

SIT asks for red corner notice against IMA boss

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the IMA Jewels scam, has sent a request to the Interpol for a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against the absconding managing director of I Monetary Advisory, Moha

Published: 19th June 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

IMA scam

Family investors seen outside IMA Jewels at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the IMA Jewels scam, has sent a request to the Interpol for a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against the absconding managing director of I Monetary Advisory, Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

“The warrant for the RCN was sent on June 15 to the Interpol division of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is the nodal agency in the state for the Interpol,” said SIT chief investigation officer B R Ravikanthe Gowda. The RCN is akin to an international arrest warrant. It is circulated by the Interpol to all member countries listing persons who are wanted for extradition.

Scam catches attention of global media

“According to police, Mansoor fled to Dubai on June 8 from Bengaluru, but the SIT needs to ascertain on what kind of visa he has gone abroad. He may have fled from Dubai as well, if he has multiple country visas. An immediate international arrest warrant is a must in this case,” said an officer. The IMA scam has gained international notoriety after angry Indians, who have settled in the UAE and have invested in IMA, expressed their dismay at being looted by Mansoor Khan in the name of ‘Halal’ investments.

“There are quite a few Indians — from Kerala, Karnataka and other South Indian states — in the UAE who have invested their savings running into lakhs of Dirhams in IMA. They are now demanding the arrest of Khan. He cannot be arrested in a foreign country without an RCN. A lot of international pressure is building up against the fraudulent company,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

The IMA has an office in Dubai and some of the early investors are from there. Initially, they had got hefty returns.The scam has even caught the attention of international media with some of the leading news dailies in the UAE reporting the fraud and even questioning why Mansoor has not been detained so far by their law enforcement agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIT IMA scam Red Corner Notice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp