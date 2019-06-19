Somanna promises, forgets Kashi Yatra

By Express News Service

V Somanna, like all good politicians, makes promises and then forgets them. But this time, it appears that he used the trick for his own party folk. In the euphoria of the Lok Sabha election and campaigning, the former minister had promised Tumakuru City Corporation’s BJP corporators a trip to Varanasi, if they worked hard and ensured former PM H D Deve Gowda’s defeat.

Now that Gowda has lost, not only the 12 corporators of the party but some of their friends too -- who had contributed to G S Basavaraju’s win -- are reminding Somanna of the tour and his promise of sponsorship. Tumakuru city gave Basavaraju a lead of over 10,000 votes, they point out.

The corporators and staunch BJP workers feel a trip to Varanasi, represented by none other than PM Narendra Modi, is a must. “We too got busy but we will wait for the budget session, and send Somanna a reminder,” one of them suggested.