Tik-Tok stunt fails, Karnataka boy suffers 'permanent' nerve damage

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The craze of doing something different and be in limelight, has crippled the life of a young man and also his poor family. Kumara Swamy of Naduvanahalli village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, on Saturday tried to attempt a backflip at Godekere Government College ground and fell on the ground. As a result, the 22-year-old twisted his neck.

He wanted to upload the video on Tik Tok app. With his veins and nerves damaged beyond repair, doctors at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru reportedly said they don’t have much hopes of his recovery.

The II PUC drop out, is the only son of Murthanna and Ramakka, both farmhands. Swamy works as a dancer with Tumkur-based Ramu Melodies — an orchestra team. His backflip video went viral on social networking sites and also on private TV channels.