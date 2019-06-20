Home States Karnataka

BJP offering Rs 10 cr to lure MLAs, says Kumaraswamy  

Despite landing in controversy multiple times for expressing his alleged helplessness in leading the Congress-JDS coalition government, Kumaraswamy played the victim again.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Just days after inducting two independent MLAs to stabilise the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the BJP is again attempting to topple his government. Addressing a rally in Ramanagara on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the saffron party, that currently has 105 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, is luring coalition MLAs with up to Rs 10 crore to jump ships. The allegations come at a time the BJP high command is said to have asked the state unit to keep away from any attempts to disturbing the status quo. 

“I got a call from one of my MLAs at midnight when I was resting in Bidadi. He told me that just half an hour ago a BJP leader told him over the phone that the state government would be toppled by evening and around 10 MLAs from JD(S) and Congress had already signed up for it. They told him that if he was willing to join them tomorrow, then they would give him  Rs 10 crore. The MLA said that he was scared. This is happening continuously. They are sitting with loads of money to topple this government,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

 “I can’t express the pain I am going through. If I keep talking of it, you will ask, ‘who will solve the people’s problems’?  On the one hand, I have to ensure the government’s stability and on the other, have to instil confidence in the bureaucrats so they work efficiently. I have this responsibility,” he said. 
Kumaraswamy had not just shed tears while expressing his helplessness before but had also made claims of being under pressure and being unhappy about the coalition government leading to speculations of distress between partners.

The BJP didn’t take kindly to Kumaraswamy’s lament. “If Karnataka CM @hd_kumaraswamy is facing so many problems every day he should quit his post & allow @BJP4Karnataka to govern the State. He must realize that he is in the CM’s chair to solve the problems of Kannadigas, not cry about his imaginary problems on a regular basis.(sic)” tweeted C T Ravi, BJP general secretary and MLA mocking Kumaraswamy for his alleged theatrics. 

