HDK calls on Mallikarjun Kharge, sparks off speculation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday paid a visit to former opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and spent over an hour talking to him in private, at his residence in Bengaluru. While the meeting set off speculation on what they had spoken about, and for so long, Kharge dismissed all talk, saying it was a courtesy call, as Kumaraswamy had chosen Gurmitkal -- Kharge’s former constituency -- for his Grama Vastavya, starting Friday.

The talk in all camps was that there was more to the meeting, and that Kumaraswamy may have complained about Siddaramaiah, and they may have discussed how to deal with “their common enemy”. A few insiders pointed out that Kumaraswamy could have sought solutions to “put Siddaramaiah in his place’’.

The last time Kharge and Kumaraswamy met was when the CM had visited Gulbarga constituency during the Lok Sabha polls, and had raked up the issue of Kharge being denied the CM’s post and the issue of a Dalit CM, which did not go down well with Congress leader Siddaramaiah.