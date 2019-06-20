Home States Karnataka

HDK calls on Mallikarjun Kharge, sparks off speculation

CM H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday paid a visit to former opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and spent over an hour talking to him in private, at his residence in Bengaluru.

Published: 20th June 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge. ( Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  CM H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday paid a visit to former opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and spent over an hour talking to him in private, at his residence in Bengaluru. While the meeting set off speculation on what they had spoken about, and for so long, Kharge dismissed all talk, saying it was a courtesy call, as Kumaraswamy had chosen Gurmitkal -- Kharge’s former constituency -- for his Grama Vastavya, starting Friday. 

The talk in all camps was that there was more to the meeting, and that Kumaraswamy may have complained about Siddaramaiah, and they may have discussed how to deal with “their common enemy”. A few insiders pointed out that Kumaraswamy could have sought solutions to “put Siddaramaiah in his place’’.

The last time Kharge and Kumaraswamy met was when the CM had visited Gulbarga constituency during the Lok Sabha polls, and had raked up the issue of Kharge being denied the CM’s post and the issue of a Dalit CM, which did not go down well with Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Kumaraswamy
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp