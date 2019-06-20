KPCC dissolved, but Dinesh, Khandre to stay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid rumblings within the state Congress unit, the entire Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee was dissolved on Wednesday, except for the posts of president and working president held by Dinesh Gundu Rao and Eshwar Khandre, respectively. The decision is the first ever major rejig of the Congress after the Lok Sabha election drubbing. And despite all the public bickering and name-calling of KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao by its own leaders, the Congress high command seems to have chosen to stand by him.

All office-bearers of the state unit have been stripped of their appointments making way for fresh faces to be inducted into the KPCC. The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. “The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress. The president and working president remain unchanged,” a press release from Venugopal’s office said.

“We had sent a report to the AICC about 10 days ago that there is a need for a reshuffle. The high command is in agreement with our proposal and has dissolved the committee. The process of appointments will begin soon after we hold discussions with senior leaders. Workers who have shown commitment and loyalty to the party will be accommodated,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The AICC’s decision comes at a time when open dissent within the party and anger against leaders like Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddaramaiah and K C Venugopal had become an embarrassment, with senior leaders like Roshan Baig abusing the trio. The anger over the party’s abysmal performance in Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Dinesh Gundu Rao had created multiple factions within the party with some baying for his blood. Congress leaders also believe that the decision to rejig the entire state unit was a message to disgruntled members who had been holding the party to ransom.

Rejig in state unit a message to rebels: Cong

“This is the party’s way of telling those threatening to quit or rebel that it has had enough. The next team of office-bearers will be much smaller than the previous system and more inclusive,” said a senior Congress leader. While most leaders of the state Congress are happy with the high command’s decision to dissolve the committee, they have questioned the retention of Rao and Khandre.

“The party miserably failed in the Lok Sabha polls because of the state leadership. The president and the working president should have been replaced first. Change needs to start from the top. How is it justified to dissolve the whole committee, but retain an under-performing president?” asked another senior Congress leader.

While one section of the party considers the rejig as the state president’s final but opportune moment to set the house in order, others believe that it is a clear message to those rebelling against the current leadership that the high command is firmly standing by Dinesh Gundu Rao.