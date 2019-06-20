Roshan Baig: Is criticism ‘anti-party activity’?

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: A day after Congress MLA Roshan Baig was suspended from the party, he hit out at the party leadership, questioning why it has not taken any action against those who worked against the party. He said he is not from “Siddu’s Congress” but from “Rahul’s Congress”, as local party leaders were unable to give Congress a lead in the Lok Sabha elections.

His defiance against party leaders stems from his anger over being suspended over ‘anti-party activities’. Justifying his outburst at a press meet, Baig said, “When I called K C Venugopal a buffoon, or Dinesh a flop-show president, or Siddaramaiah arrogant, these were opinions of loyal party workers. The anger was because the Congress campaign was lacking in effectiveness and did not include everyone. We won just one seat.”

On his meeting with minister R V Deshpande, he said he had met him about two months ago. “I have not received any favour from him. If the SIT needs to know anything, I will tell them,” Baig added.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said the rivalry between Baig and Siddaramaiah was because KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao is Siddaramaiah’s man. His anger is primarily against Siddaramaiah.

“In Kolar, Congress MLAs and workers openly worked against party candidate K H Muniyappa, and in Mandya, Congress leaders openly campaigned and worked for Sumalatha. What disciplinary action was taken against them? From when has criticizing leaders become anti-party activity?” he questioned.

Baig said he was being penalised for stating facts and speaking the truth. He asserted that he would not not accept the ‘anti-party activities’ tag, as he is a disciplined soldier of the party.

“I will meet my friends and workers in the Congress, and leaders like Ramalinga Reddy, H K Patil, Mallikarjun Kharge and K H Muniyappa to discuss what next,” the MLA added. Baig’s anger against the party also comes from losing the Bangalore Central ticket to newcomer Rizwan Arshad. Baig considered himself the rightful successor to this constituency, after Jaffer Sharief. He also felt let down when Zameer Ahmed Khan recently switched from the JDS to the Congress, and is being projected as the Muslim face of the party. He said he had served the party for 30 years, but is being ignored.

‘Impertinent attitude of Cong leaders cannot be tolerated’

Shivamogga : The impertinent attitude of Congress leaders cannot be tolerated for the sake of protecting the government, said Krishna Byregowda, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Byregowda said leaders like Roshan Baig, Ramesh Jarkiholi and others have kept on accusing the government of various issues and all their allegations were baseless.

Such low-level acts cannot be tolerated, he asserted. Terming Roshan Baig an ‘opportunist politician’, the minister said, “There would have been no issues from his side, if he was made a minister. Differences in the party are natural but have to be resolved within the party. Action against Baig was the right move.”