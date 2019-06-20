Home States Karnataka

Tourism ministry to tap Karnataka’s wellness potential  

 Riding on the wellness tourism showing a 25 per cent annual increase in Karnataka, the Centre is now looking at the state as the emerging hub in the sector.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Riding on the wellness tourism showing a 25 per cent annual increase in Karnataka, the Centre is now looking at the state as the emerging hub in the sector. The state is already a magnet for medical tourism. People from across the globe, especially African and Asian countries, visit Karnataka for medical treatment. The state ranks fourth in international tourism.

India, annually receives around 10.04 million international arrivals, with a 14% increase every year. 
Last year, 5.51 million NRIs alone had visited India. By promoting wellness tourism, which has caught the attention of western countries, the ministry is looking at a 20% increase in this market.

Mohamed Farouk, Director, Ministry of Tourism, told The New Indian Express: “There are many places which are ideal to be promoted as wellness destinations and through this the ministry wants to attract more tourists. There is a lot of potential in Karwar, Bengaluru, Gokarna and Udupi to be promoted as wellness tourism hubs. The idea is to combine leisure with wellness.”Tourists need to be made to understand that there is a lot more than what the beaches of Karnataka have to offer.  

Tourism ministry encourages resorts to register websites

Goa and Kerala are saturated and tourists are looking for more. These are the ideal destinations, he said.
To give a push to wellness and also ensure the safety of tourists, the ministry is also encouraging resorts to register their websites. This will not only help people find genuine places where holistic and wellness are offered, but also ensure standards are maintained. A state tourism department official said that most international guests who visit Karnataka stay here for months together and they want to know what more does Bengaluru and other places have to offer. So now they want to promote wellness tourism.

