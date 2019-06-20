Two gangs fight in front of Hubballi jail, seven injured

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A gang of history-sheeters was attacked by the members of a rival gang in front of Hubballi sub-jail in Visvesvara Nagar in Hubballi on Wednesday. The incident happened when eight members of one of the gangs came to the jail to meet their friend Giri. Giri was in jail for stabbing one Imran Bijapur in Nekar Nagar a fortnight ago. On Wednesday he had a hearing in court for which his friends had come over.

When Bijapur’s friends got to know of their plans, they followed their car. As soon as they tried to get down from the car, Bijapur’s friends attacked them with lethal weapons. Seven people in the car were injured and one of them lost a finger. They were all taken to KIMS hospital. The police are now looking for Bijapur’s friends who planned the attack.

“It looks like a case of old rivalry. We are taking the case seriously as the attack happened in broad daylight. We have seized seven two-wheelers that belonged to the attackers and have zeroed in on ome members.