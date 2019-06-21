5-year-old takes toilet break, returns to find parents dead

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple who were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony along with their five-year-old son were killed on the spot when a tipper ran over the bike on which they were seated. The boy had a miraculous escape as he had gone to the nearby road to attend to nature’s call. As the couple were waiting on bike for the boy to return, a truck ran over them leaving their dead bodies in pool of blood on the road.

Not releasing that his parents were killed in an accident, he tried to wake them up, but his efforts were in vain. The victims have been identified as Madesh (50) and Mani (35), both natives of Kagalawadi village in Chamrajnagar taluk.

When onlookers saw the boy trying to wake his parents, they rushed to console the boy and took him away. Residents from the nearby Mahe village chased the truck driver and managed to catch him. They handed him over to the local police. Chamarajnagar Traffic police have registered a case and investigation is on.