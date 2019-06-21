Home States Karnataka

Forum orders ICICI Bank to pay up for making student suffer

As per the bank’s instructions, she presented the DDs before her bankers, PNC Bank, Pittsburgh branch, USA.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A consumer forum in the city ordered ICICI Bank Limited to pay Rs 3.50 lakh in compensation to a resident for negligence over the issue of Demand Drafts (DD). Due to the bank’s slack attitude, the complainant’s daughter lost her credibility and credit rating in the US, it said. The Fourth Additional District Consumer Forum ordered the bank to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation and Rs 50,000 cost of litigation to S Suresh, resident of RBI Layout.   

The forum, comprising president R K Prathibha and member N R Roopa, observed,  “Admittedly, the bank returned the DD amount of Rs 7 lakh after filing of the complaint. Due to the bank’s negligent act, the complainant’s daughter had to run from pillar to post in search of money for her daily expenditure. Hence, we award compensation and also litigation cost.”   

According to the complaint, Suresh had purchased two DDs dated August 4, 2016, for the amount of $5,286.95 and $5,520.34 from ICICI Bank’s MG Road branch, drawn on JP Morgan Chase Bank, in the name of his daughter Supritha Suresh, as she intended to travel to the US to pursue higher education. 

As per the bank’s instructions, she presented the DDs before her bankers, PNC Bank, Pittsburgh branch, USA. Subsequently, she issued a cheque to her landlord towards rent. The cheque bounced due to insufficient funds. Immediately, she contacted her father. He enquired with ICICI Bank, which informed him that the DDs were returned with the reason “refer to maker”. Therefore, the DDs issued by the bank had been dishonoured. 

The bank did not even make an attempt to resolve the issue, but made him run around to get the money, the complaint said. With no other option, he immediately had to mobilise additional funds to send to his daughter, so she could pay the rent. 

Further, Suresh contended that in response to his complaint, the bank authorities replied arrogantly and asked him to present the DDs again, and it would bear the costs. His daughter’s debit card was blocked by her bankers, as the cheque bounced. And she had to take a loan from friends for her immediate expenditure. He suffered huge a monetary loss of $10,873. 

Ombudsman orders G 2,000 compensation
Suresh approached the Banking Ombudsman, who held ICICI Bank guilty and ordered a token compensation of Rs 2,000. The bank claimed that the DDs were dishonoured not due to paucity of funds, but due to a small glitch in the DD amount. It claimed that it had issued DDs for a greater amount instead of the actual amount, and hence, they were returned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICICI Bank consumer forum
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp