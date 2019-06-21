Home States Karnataka

HC stays show cause notice to DKS’ mom

In the show-cause notice, the I-T department asked her to explain as to why the transactions should not be treated as benami transactions.

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka minister

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Contending that she cannot be treated as benamidar and her son, water resources minister DK Shivakumar, could not be treated as the beneficial owner of alleged benami properties, Gowramma moved the Karnataka High Court questioning a show-cause notice issued by the I-T Department under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (PBPT) Act, 1988. Hearing the petition filed by Gowramma, Justice Alok Aradhe stayed the show-cause notice dated March 26, 2019.

According to the petition, Gowramma (80), said that despite replying to two notices dated November 22, 2018 and December 31, 2018 from the I-T Department, the recent show-cause notice was issued to her. Later, it has issued a corrigendum for the same. 

In the show-cause notice, the I-T department asked her to explain as to why the transactions should not be treated as benami transactions. They also asked her to explain as to why her savings bank account, the credits in it and the 23 properties mentioned in the notice should not be treated as benami property.

She said that the date of payments for the said properties were between 2002 and 2015. Thus, it was clear that all these properties were acquired by her before the PBPT Act came into force from November 1, 2016.  She claimed that the properties acquired by her are absolute properties.

