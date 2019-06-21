IMA Jewels scam: Investors want Centre to intervene

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Special Investigation Team and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the multi-crore IMA Jewels scam, a group of investors and BJP MPs from the state have sought the intervention of the Union government in the case.

Members of Hazrat Tipu Sultan Aman Federation in Bengaluru, many of whom have invested in the scheme, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jayshankar seeking a CBI probe.

“We have not only sent a letter, but have also arrived in Delhi to meet the PM. There are at least 2.25 lakh investors and many innocent people have lost money. We need justice,” Murtaza Khan, federation city president, told TNIE.

BJP seeks FinMin’s intervention

Meanwhile, BJP MPs from Karnataka have submitted a memorandum to the Finance Minister, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, seeking a high-level probe into the matter as they claimed that IMA owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan was seen in photographs with several Congress ministers and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. They alleged that the SIT is just an eyewash.

The letter also says that Mansoor Khan has funded Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned organisation. “On the face, it appears to be economic offences and cheating cases, but the intricacies of these frauds (IMA Jewels and AIMMS Ventures in Jayanagar) have ramifications. The owners of both companies are accused of having links with terrorist organisations,” it stated.