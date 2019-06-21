Home States Karnataka

Manju accuses Prajwal of perjury and fraud

He alleged that Prajwal had declared his taxes only from 2018 and he did not comply with the mandatory order to declare income details for the past five years.

Prajwal Revanna

JD(S) general secretary Prajwal Revanna (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP leader A Manju has written a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla urging him not to accept Hassan MP Prajwal Prajwal Revanna’s resignation should he submit it, accusing the MP of perjury and fraud. It may be recalled that Prajwal had said he would step down in order to allow his grandfather, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, to take his seat. Manju said that he would file a formal complaint before the court on this issue on Friday. 

Addressing media persons at the BJP office on Thursday, Manju said, “Prajwal in his poll affidavit said he had eight bank accounts. He said he has a bank account in the Karnataka Bank at Minerva Circle. His account as of March 22 this year showed a balance of Rs 5 lakh. However, the actual balance was Rs 50 lakh.” 

He alleged that Prajwal had declared his taxes only from 2018 and he did not comply with the mandatory order to declare income details for the past five years. He went on to allege that Prajwal had been earning money from a choultry in Holenarasipur called ‘Chennamma Convention Hall’ since 2008. “However, he declared it a vacant plot, which is a clear case of fraud,” he said.

He alleged that Prajwal declared in his papers that he availed loans from 17 people. He said he got two cheques, one from his father H D Revanna for Rs 74 lakh and another from his mother Bhavani for Rs 36 lakh. It also said he had liabilities of Rs 3 crore.  

Manju said, however, his father’s declaration to the Lokayukta showed he had given his son only Rs 1.26 lakh but the son’s affidavit said Rs 46 lakh. He said he had complained to the Enforcement Directorate and the EC about the same. 

