Nine more eco-trails to be opened soon in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Trekking enthusiasts can look forward to visiting some new trails from this year as the government, which began 7 eco-trails in 2017, is finally adding more to its basket of curated treks. The Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board, which works with the Forest Department to conduct these treks is in the process of adding more trails in the Western Ghats.

“We plan to start one trek at Tadiandamol in Madikeri district, three in Koppal district, one in Hampi and four in Kudremukh located in the Chikkamagaluru district. Trails located in the Western Ghats will cost more. We currently charge Rs 250 for other eco-trails and for the ghat sections, it may go upto Rs 500,” said B R Ramesh, General Manager (Forests) and Assistant Conservator of Forests.

These are likely to begin sometime in August. The department recently notified the Ettinabhuja trail, a medium difficulty trek in Chikkamagaluru as an eco-trail and bookings are already available on the ecotrip website. An eco-trail in Sakleshpur may also be on the cards but given that it is an elephant corridor, officials are debating on it so as to not cause any disturbance to their habitat. “ Depending on the sensitivity of the eco-zone, the animals who may come there for breeding, migration during a particular season, we will decide on the maximum number of people allowed per trek. This could range between 40 to 100,” Ramesh said.

“Apart from curating treks, we want to engage with locals who know the area but need training for employment. We just finished a 5 day round of training which will help them become certified nature guides,” Ramesh added. There is a proposal to revise the salary paid to these guides as well and could go up to Rs. 1,000 per trek from the Rs. 600 they are paid currently.

The department is also mulling a tie-up with private travel agencies to address the lack of transportation to and from the base of the trekking point. The trails first introduced two years ago include Makalidurga, Avalabetta, Skandagiri, Bidarakatte, Savanadurga, Devarayanadurga and Siddarabetta and they are of varying difficulties and durations.