‘Order means nothing, Cong wants to silence me’  

By Express News Service

Former minister R Roshan Baig’s outburst over his party’s miserable show in the Lok Sabha elections, and failure to respond to a showcause notice earned him a suspension order. Pushed to the edge of the political wilderness, the seven-term MLA had used the terms “buffoon, arrogant and flop show” for party leaders. He is now embroiled in the IMA scam, with social media circulating messages and an audio clip alleging his role in the fraud. Clearly, it’s a bad season for the Shivajinagar MLA. In an exclusive chat with TNIE, he says he is hurt and unhappy.

Congress has suspended you...

So what, so many in the Congress were suspended in the past. Mani Shankar Aiyer, Kampli Ganesh, R Gundu Rao, A R Antulay, Arjun Singh... Later, Arjun Singh and Antulay went on to become Union ministers. It doesn’t mean anything. They want to scare me and silence me. I am hurt.

People have been accusing you of being involved in the IMA scam. Are you involved, and are the messages being circulated true?

I have messages dating June 1 on a certain issue, where IMA has clarified that I am not a partner, in response to a question by someone. I have been suggesting that they refer the case to the CBI, because it has inter-state ramifications. I told Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy too, but I don’t want to dwell on it anymore. I will tell the SIT authorities whatever they need to be told. IMA is not the only one, there are 28 companies, and I will speak to the SIT about these, since it is a legal issue.

Why did you call Siddaramaiah arrogant and selfish?

I know him since 1984. He is also seven-term MLA like me. He was not made CM by Gowda, so he started the Ahinda movement. He says that I have a lust for power, what was it with him? Lingayats are unhappy that he interfered in their religious affairs, Vokkaligas are unhappy with his arrogant behaviour. How can you spit venom against two major communities in the name of Ahinda? He did not listen to us. Someone sent me this slogan ‘Siddaramaiah hatao, party bachao’.

Some people close to you say that Zameer Ahmed Khan is behind the campaign against you?

I don’t want to take any names.

You are unhappy that they did not make you minister, or that they didn’t give a ticket for Bangalore Central?

What is wrong with that?

What next? Will you join BJP or JDS?

I belong to INC, not to any other party. In the 1980s, Congress leaders caused so much trouble that we all left and joined the Janata Party -- Raghupathy, Ramesh Kumar and myself. Now, they are again trying to do just that again. I am hurt.