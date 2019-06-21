Home States Karnataka

Shobha vows to look into areca farmers’ issues

Elected MP from Udupi-Chikkamagalur in 2014, she had brought hope to Udupi that Kendriya Vidyalaya would be a reality.

Shobha Karandlaje

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje has set herself a time-table -- she will be in Udupi on Mondays and in Chikkamagalur on Tuesdays, except when the need arises for her to be in New Delhi to attend Parliament. With this, she hopes to rid herself of the tag of being “inaccessible”. During her first stint as MP, there were allegations on social media that she was not accessible in her constituency. 

Shobha is not new to Udupi. She had joined the community medicine department of KMC Manipal as a socio-medical worker in 1998, and has since been associated with the district. Hailing from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, the MSW degree holder and BJP firebrand, who had exhibited her acumen during her stint as state energy minister, is all geared for her second term. 

Elected MP from Udupi-Chikkamagalur in 2014, she had brought hope to Udupi that Kendriya Vidyalaya would be a reality. She also brought in projects like the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ), Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), Passport Service Centre (at Brahmavara) and Sakhi one stop centre.

Shobha still has several challenges before her, the first one being permanent infrastructure for the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Udupi. The second is the issue of arecanut growers from Chikkamagalur, who are affected by the various policies of the Union government and the vagaries of nature. The government has not implemented the report of the Gorakh Singh Committee, which had suggested farm loan waiver in the case of arecanut plantations affected by disease. 

There is also a fear among the people about implementation of the Kasturirangan Report on the Western Ghats, and people have already expressed their apprehensions to the Ministry of Environment and Forests. Shobha needs to ensure that her voice on these matters is heard in Parliament.

She has served as an energy minister in the Yeddyurappa and Jagadish Shettar government. Her march to the Lok Sabha has been slow and steady. A staunch follower of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since an early age, Shobha was a full-time worker of the Sangh Parivar. 

