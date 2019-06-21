Home States Karnataka

Sudhakar has his way, named KSPCB chief

Sudhakar had rebelled against the Congress, first when he was denied a cabinet berth, and then resorted to publicly criticising the coalition after his appointment to KSPCB was stalled.

Published: 21st June 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chief, Karnataka Congress MLA, Chikkaballapur

Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Sulking Congress MLA from Chikkaballapur, K Sudhakar, seems to have finally gotten his way with the state government clearing his appointment as chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Despite being named for the post months ago by the Congress, his appointment was stalled citing lack of “technical qualification” for the post.

K Sudhakar

But the compulsions of keeping dissent at bay and ensuring smooth functioning of the coalition ensured that Sudhakar was allowed to take charge on Thursday. Sudhakar had rebelled against the Congress, first when he was denied a cabinet berth, and then resorted to publicly criticising the coalition after his appointment to KSPCB was stalled. After accommodating two independent MLAs in the cabinet, Sudhakar’s appointment to KSPCB comes as the second round of efforts to quell dissent within the coalition.

Sudhakar meets Siddu after appointment

In the last few months, Sudhakar had carefully dropped hints that he was not averse to quitting the Congress. His pressure tactics seem to have worked with the government making him chief of a board that he was adamant on.“I thank my leader AICC president Rahul Gandhi ji, my leader Siddaramaiah ji, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy ji, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal ji, DCM G Parameshwar ji, KPCC Pres Dinesh Gundu Rao ji & all my party colleagues who have vested their belief in me to chair the KSPCB (sic),” Sudhakar tweeted on Thursday before taking charge at KSPCB.

He went straight to the Congress Legislature Party chief, Siddaramaiah after taking charge. “The Chief Minister’s Office has given clearance only after verifying that his appointment doesn’t violate rules. If it is challenged, then he will have to face it,” said a Congress leader when asked if the “technical qualification” that was cited as a reason for stalling Sudhakar’s appointment earlier, didn’t matter anymore.

“Leaders need to be accommodated and the coalition understands that. If there is a challenge to the appointment, we will face it later. The bigger problem was that the incumbent chairman had to continue in office for three years. The position would become vacant only if the incumbent resigned or moved out,” said another Congress source.

Jayaram’s transfer a surprise, say KSPCB officials
The sudden transfer of C Jayaram, the outgoing chairman of KSPCB, came as a surprise to many. While some claimed that illness was cited as a reason to ask him to step down, others insist that Jayaram was only a temporary arrangement until the government found a ‘suitable’ candidate.

Sources in KSPCB, however, suggest that Jayaram’s tough decisions to take on polluting industries and garbage menace forced the transfer. He had started a lot work in just three months of taking charge. Industrialists and those close to polictians were not happy. Sudhakar was always the government’s first choice after Laxman (a  close aide of Siddaramaiah) vacated the seat.

