Water crisis in Linganamakki cuts down power supply to two weeks

SHIVAMOGGA: With no rains in the Sharavathi catchment area of Linganamakki reservoir, the authorities have minimised the production of hydropower. If this continues, they can generate power only for another fortnight. Even after 20 days in June, the district is still facing acute water shortage. H Mohan, chief engineer, told Express, “We have lowered the power generation following inadequate water in the reservoir. With the available water, it is only sufficient to generate power for the next 20-25 days.”

While the maximum water level in the reservoir is 1,819ft, it was 1,744.95ft on Thursday. The total available water is just 9.40% of the total capacity. As per the authorities, about 12.05 million units of power are generated every day.

But for the past one week, the power generated has reduced to a great extent. In June last year, Linganamakki reservoir received an average inflow of 10,000 cusecs due to heavy showers in the catchment areas such as Hosanagara taluk, which is the maximum catchment area for the reservoir.