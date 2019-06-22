Gadag: 13-year-old shepherd goes back to school

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: It was a dream come true for 13-year-old Raju Muthnal, who dropped out of school after standard 5 and worked as a shepherd for a year, when he returned to school. He was welcomed back to school by other schoolmates and teachers with huge applause.

Raju Muthnal

Thanks to Block Education Officer of Ron, who noticed him on the outskirts of Itagi village and took steps to bring him back to school after convincing his parents, who had forced the boy to discontinue school. Raju completed his fifth standard in Government Primary School at Itagi in Ron taluk a year ago.

Due to poverty, his parents forced him to stop studies and take care of sheep. Raju said, “I am so happy that I am back to school and got new uniforms too. Our family is poor, hence I had decided to discontinue my education. Thanks to Nanjundayya sir for getting me admitted in school again.”