7 walkthrough gaping holes in KIA security

Two different groups of passengers — four women in one, and two men and a woman in the other — had walked in without undergoing security checks.

BENGALURU: A shocking security lapse at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on June 17 has prompted the office of the Additional Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in New Delhi to urgently seek a detailed report on how it happened, along with CCTV footage.

Two different groups of passengers — four women in one, and two men and a woman in the other — had walked in without undergoing security checks. The first group was stopped at the boarding gate while trying to board an IndiGo flight to Pune (6E 523) when the security personnel there realised that their boarding passes did not have the security stamp on them. But the other group comprising of three passengers were able to board a GoAir flight (G8-812) to Nagpur absolutely unchecked.

All the seven passengers had put their baggage through the automated baggage scanner at gate number 3 of the Security Hold Area, where passengers enter after the security checks are complete and wait for boarding, at the domestic terminal.  But there were no security personnel manning the system there.  

‘Staff didn’t notice security stamps on boarding pass’ 

A letter from the Chief Airport Security Officer of the Airport Security Group that stated there were no security personnel manning the system. Although both flights landed safely at their destinations, the office of the Additional Director General of CISF has expressed serious concern, because while these two cases came up for scrutiny, there is no saying how many such cases have happened at KIA.  

The letter states that since the security booth was not manned at 9.07 pm, the group collected their belongings from the automated tray retrieval system and went to their boarding gates. The first group (all women) who reached boarding gate 9 around 10 pm were detained by Indigo airline staff stating that the security stamping was not done on the boarding passes. They were taken to the domestic holding area again, put through proper security screening, their passes stamped, and only then permitted to board the flight to Pune. 

However, the other group went to boarding gate 30 and boarded their flight, which left for Nagpur at 10.15 pm. “The airline staff didn’t notice security stamps on the boarding pass at the time of boarding,” the letter said. The office of the ADG, CISF has asked for CCTV footage of the incident along with a detailed report on how so many passengers go inside the holding area without frisking and without checking of their baggage; who is responsible for this lapse; what action has been taken against CISF personnel and in-charge shift officers; what corrective measures have been taken to prevent such incidents in future.

