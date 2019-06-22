Karnataka HC to oversee razing of illegal religious sites

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday took up a suo motu writ petition to supervise the state government for effective implementation of a Supreme Court order directing all states to demolish illegal religious structures. Requesting the state Advocate General to assist it in the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad asked the registry to post the suo motu writ petition for orders on July 2 along with public interest litigation filed by S Ravichandra, a resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli.

The petitioner’s advocate N P Amrutesh drew the attention of the court to the directives of the Supreme Court with regard to the demolition of all illegal religious structures, while explaining the petition filed against the Sri Saibaba temple, constructed by encroaching a public park at Police Quarters on Magadi Road in city.

The bench, while referring to the Supreme Court orders in the Special Leave Petition in the case of Union of India vs State of Gujarat and Others, where the directions were issued to all states to demolish illegal religious structures, said an order was passed by the apex court on January 31, 2018, directing the implementation of the orders with effect from September 29, 2009.