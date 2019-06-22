Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members detained during protest against Union Minister Suresh Angadi

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Police on Wednesday detained members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, who were protesting against Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways, Suresh Angadi, for taking oath in English as a member of the Lok Sabha. However, the activists struck again later at a church in Indiranagar- the Resurrection Church, which had a line written in Tamil on a board.

The pro-Kannada organisation, had given a formal complaint at the Indiranagar police station last week against the church, to which the cops had immediately taken down the board. Church members had accused the cops of taking it down without giving prior information to the church priest, Father John Solomon.

“The fight has been going on for a week now and on Friday, the cops had returned the board. We are still having talks with the activists and the cops,” a church member told TNIE.

“We had put the board up 16 days ago as there was no board earlier. So when we put it up, we decided to have two regional languages of Karnataka- Kannada and Tamil, along with English. Now the issue has been solved,” said Father John Solomon.

Rahul kumar Shahpurwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said that the issue was brought to his notice after a video of the board removal had surfaced online. “It is not the business of the police to remove boards randomly. The sub-inspector should have tried to understand the issue before taking action. When it came to my notice three days back, the board was returned immediately. I have taken disciplinary action against the SI for now,” he told this TNIE reporter. He added that such complaints should be given to the right authority.

