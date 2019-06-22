KPCC top post: Khandre gets Kharge, Lingayats backing 

Shreyas Hs By

RAICHUR: The dissolution of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) might have just opened up a new competition for the post of state president. While the dissolution order made it clear that both president and the working president would continue in their posts, there is a section in the party that is now rooting for working president Eshwar Khandre to replace Dinesh Gundu Rao at the top.

Reportedly supporting Khandre’s claim is Hyderabad-Karnataka stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge. Besides him, other dominant leaders in the party, from the Lingayat community have also thrown their weight behind Khandre’s candidature as they believe that he could help swing votes from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat sects, who are currently supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sources close to Khandre pointed out that on Wednesday, a majority of Congress leaders who attended a meeting of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in Bengaluru, spoke out in support of Khandre. “This kind of meeting was not held in the recent past, it is a significant one for Karnataka,” a source said.

Leaders like Shamanur Shivashankrappa, M.B. Patil, S.R. Patil, Shivananda Patil and others, present at the meeting, said that the community had no qualms with Khandre taking over the mantle, the source said. In fact, the meeting had been called by Khandre himself, ostensibly to discuss various issues of the community.

Another source in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region pointed out Kharge’s interest in the development. “He recently phoned Khandre and said that he had discussed his elevation with the high command,” the source said adding that Kharge felt that a strong Lingayat leader would help sway votes in favour of the Congress. Speaking to TNIE, Khandre maintained that he had no interest in the post and that he would continue to be a dedicated soldier of the party. “I have served in many capacities at the direction of the party and will continue to do so,” he said.

Siddaramaiah, DKS lobby could pose a hurdle

Khandre’s candidature could face serious hurdles from the Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar camps. Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba leader, as well as Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga leader, are both aspirants for the Chief Minister post. A source pointed out that Siddaramaiah could lobby for a person of his choice which could suit his calculations at becoming the Chief Minister yet again. On the other hand, Shivakumar is likely to lobby for the same reason. The duo are reportedly already lobbying against Khandre.