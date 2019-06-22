Mallikarjun Kharge to be AICC president?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Rahul Gandhi expressing his determination to step down as AICC chief, there is a buzz in political circles that former opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge will be elevated as the next AICC president. When his name was mentioned in the first week of June, soon after Rahul had expressed his desire to step down, Kharge had shot down the idea saying, “I am not in the race.”

Speaking to TNIE he said, “I would like Rahul Gandhi to continue as president because he alone has what it takes to lead the party effectively. I am meeting Rahul Gandhi for a party meeting in Maharashtra on June 27.’’ Meanwhile, Congress circles in the state are agog with Malikarjun Kharge as the front runner.