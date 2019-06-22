Home States Karnataka

Medini to get new roads, doorstep delivery for foodgrains

A report carried by TNIE on the village, which lacks proper roads, has caught the attention of the CM who asked the DC for a report about the required facilities

DC Harish Kumar K, ZP CEO M Roshan and other officials visit Medini on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Finally good news awaits villagers of Medini in Uttara Kannada district which remained without road connectivity for a long time. On Friday, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar K visited Medini village road stretch in Kumta taluk and assured villagers of constructing road and providing food grain at their doorstep. 

The New Indian Express on June 10 had carried the story of Medini village, which has no proper road and villagers had to walk 8 km. The news grabbed the attention of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and he spoke to DC Harish Kumar recently to set right the issue. 

Medini is a small hamlet consisting of 53 houses and 400 people and is located about 38 km from its taluk headquarter Kumta and located near Siddapur taluk border. To reach there, one has to walk 8 km on the mud road through the forests. 

DC Harish Kumar spoke to the villagers and directed panchayat raj engineers to make an estimation of the cost road construction and also discussed with DCF about the forest land conversion to make road. It is said that about 4 ha of forest land is required to make road, however, the exact number will be known after a survey. 

Speaking to TNIE Harish Kumar said, “Recently, CM H D Kumaraswamy spoke to me and asked a report about the village and required facilities. I  will send a detailed report to CM, meanwhile, I will make arrangements to supply food grain to BPL card holders to their doorstep in the rainy season.”

