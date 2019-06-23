Boomtown Bengaluru is cybercrime capital too

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lone cyber crime police station (CCPS) in Bengaluru has more on its plate than it can handle. It is swamped with more than 4,230 cases, registered in the first five months of this year alone. And, at this rate, the number might cross 10,000 in the full year, police officials fear, even as a proposal to set up eight more CEN (Cyber, Economic, Narcotics) stations in the city hangs fire. In 2018, the police station had registered 5,036 cases.

Since its inception in March 2017, CCPS has registered over 12,000 cases of which about 3,000 are likely to be disposed. In all these cases, only 144 arrests have been made in the last two years, but none of the accused have been convicted. According to the police, most of the arrests are related to data theft and posting obscene pictures online. What is shocking is none of other categories of cyber crimes, like economic offences, have been cracked.

Across the state too, the number of cybercrime cases has increased nine-fold in last six years — from 612 in 2013 to 5,700 by 2018 end. CEN stations were planned in all districts and Rs 19.5 crore was earmarked for purchase of necessary technical equipment, which is yet to be approved.

“The problem is that the black hats (hackers who tamper with computer security for personal gain or with malicious intent) are not even from Karnataka. This makes it difficult for us to nab them. We have been pushing for eight more stations, but the plan was delayed due to the elections. We are awaiting approval from the government soon,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Girish S.

“We have already sent the proposal for the CEN stations to the DG&IGP’s office which will be forwarded to the government for approval. The nod should come by this year,” said former city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar.

As for the poor rate of detection, cyber crime police blame it on being understaffed. As of now, the station has 20 personnel with four field officers. “Once the field officers go out on work, there is no one to look into other cases. We have to wait till they return,” says M Chandrappa, police inspector in charge of CCPS.

Drawing from the working of Hyderabad’s cybercrime stations, each category of cyber cases — such as debit/credit card fraud, job fraud, card skimming, etc., — have 3-4 officers working on it. On average, 35-50 cases are registered every day. The highest number of 55 cases was registered on May 16.

Earlier this week, citizens had created a ruckus at the station over the lack of police action. “We had to pacify them, but it is difficult to manage 12,000 cases in just one station,” Chandrappa added.



The station will be conducting an awareness drive this month at public places along with a two-minute short video on the types of cyber crimes in the city. “About eight videos highlighting each category will be displayed at public places along with a flash mob,” Chandrappa told TNIE.