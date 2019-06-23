CM Kumaraswamy seeks more time on water sharing

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, during his visit to Rajapur dam of Maharashtra on Saturday, hinted that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has sought more time from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to sign the water-sharing pact. He said that the Memorandum of Understanding will be signed only once Water Resources ministers of both states have held detailed talks on the situation.

Shivakumar said the two governments will discuss measures to be taken on a permanent basis to tackle the drinking water crisis. “Maharashtra government has proposed for exchange of water between the states instead of allowing Karnataka to pay for water to Maharashtra. A discussion on this is going on at the officers’ level,’’ Shivakumar added.

Ulhas Patil, MLA of Shirol constituency, Maharashtra said that both governments should hold talks to protect the interests of farmers who suffered due to drought in the border regions. Along with minister Satish Jarkiholi and MLAs Ganesh Hukkeri, Shrimant Patil, Mahesh Kumathalli, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Mahantesh Koujalgi and MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath, DKS visited barrages at Kallol and Manjari in Chikkodi taluk in the afternoon, to review the release of water from Rajapur dam.

He asked officials to take steps against the use of water being released into Krishna for agriculture purposes.. The minister also reviewed the ongoing work on the bridge being constructed between Bavansaudatti and Manjari in Chikkodi taluk.

Since May 3, the state government and leaders of BJP in Karnataka have been holding talks and writing letters to Maharashtra government in an attempt to get 4 tmcft of water released from Koyna dam into Krishna river. While Maharashtra government released 4 tmcft of water to Karnataka every year during May, they have decided against releasing the same this time.