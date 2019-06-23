Koppal may soon get a Japanese-style garden

Shreepad Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: The Horticulture Department has prepared a master plan to spruce up the 66-acre Pampavana Garden along Tungabhadra reservoir in Munirabad, just about 30 km from Koppal. According to the plan, the place will be themed like a Japanese park and will treat the visitors with butterfly park, arboretum, herbarium (collection of preserved plant specimens), cafeteria and bonsai garden, to name a few.

Pampavana Garden is considered the largest one in Hyderabad-Karnataka region. The place will also have a topiary garden, amphitheatre, origami garden, a sculpture court and a tea garden.



Horticulture Department senior assistant director Shridhar told The New Indian Express on Saturday that the master plan has been approved by the higher-ups. Now, a detailed project report (DPR) is likely to be prepared by a Bengaluru-based consultancy agency at a cost of Rs 5 lakh.



The department’s technical committee conducted a feasibility survey of the master plan before giving its nod for the DPR, he added.

Sources said that the project will cost about Rs 15 crore, but there have been no budgetary allocations for this project. If the DPR is approved, the Horticulture Department will have to approach the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Development Board (KHRDB) or people’s representatives for their Local Area Development funds, sources noted.

Shridhar said that since Pampavana is situated along the Tungabhadra reservoir and it has two borewells of its own, the water requirement for the Japanese garden can be met.

However, once approved, it will take three to four years to develop the Japanese garden in several phases.