Mangaluru cops collect Rs 23 lakh in just 3 months by towing vehicles

In a span of just three months after Mangaluru city traffic police started towing vehicles amid criticism, it collected a whopping Rs 23,81,850 as fine in the city limits. 

23rd June 2019

By Divya Cutinha
Express News Service

Speaking to Express, ACP Manjunath Shetty said 3,103 cases were booked between March and June 20. “We launched the initiative in March in an effort to crackdown on parking violations, and also to ensure smooth traffic and safety for pedestrians,” he said.

Though complaints of illegal parking are pouring in at the police commissioner’s phone-in programme, the initiative has invited a lot of criticism. Many vehicle users complain that there is not enough parking space in the city. 

When asked about this, Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said, “We received several complaints about how haphazard parking in the city has become a nightmare for drivers as well as pedestrians. As a result, the department was forced to launch the initiative.”

All three police traffic stations in the city limits have one hydraulic towing truck each to lift the vehicles.
A two-wheeler rider leaving the vehicle in a ‘no parking’ zone has to pay a fine of Rs 750, with an additional penalty for traffic violation, as per Motor Vehicles Act. The fine for four-wheelers is Rs 1,100, followed by Rs 1,350 for medium motor vehicles and Rs 1,600 for heavy vehicles. 

