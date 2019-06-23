MLA area development funds not used?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka MLAs, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, do not seem to be keen on taking up works under MLA Area Development Fund. They can take up development works for Rs 2 crore every year under the legislators development fund. While 31 MLAs and 36 MLAs have not submitted any proposals for taking up works under the fund, many others including Badami MLA Siddaramaiah have not fully utilized the funds.

According to CM’s letter, Badami MLA has sent proposals for five works for Rs 22 lakh, while he can take up works for Rs 2 crore. “As many as 31 MLAs and 36 MLCs have not submitted the proposals and others have not fully utilised the funds and due to that development works have slowed down,” the CM stated.

He asked them to submit the proposals for remaining funds for 2018-2019 and also send proposals for next financial year to the Deputy Commissioners.