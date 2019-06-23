New wall, fresh coat of paint for school

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They worked hard to reclaim their school from being run over by cobwebs and weeds, ensuring that the abandoned building once again has children running in its hallways. Now, there is more good news.

After The New Indian Express wrote on how the villagers of Bandemeeda Thaanda and former students revived the Government Primary School, Taluk and Gram Panchayath officials visited the school.

The officials visited the school based on directions by Gouribidanur MLA and Agriculture Minister NH Shivashankara Reddy. TNIE had carried the story ‘This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!’ on June 22.

The story spoke of how the villagers went into the building, considered by many to be haunted, while others convinced parents to send their children to study.

Since the school building was not in use, it needs a fresh coat of paint and a compound wall.

The villagers had been requesting officials for the same and Reddy responded. “For the last one week, we had been asking officials to visit, now that the minister has directed them, they are acting on it fast,” a villager said.

The engineers who visited the school have taken measurements and drawn up estimates for painting. Gram Panchayath members will ensure power and water connections. Additionally, Aviratha, an NGO, has also come forward to distribute notebooks to the students. “We will visit the school and give free notebooks based on their requirement. Stationery will also be provided and any additional help can also be looked at,” said Srikanth Chakravarthy from Aviratha. The NGO has given school books to more than 300 schools across the State so far.