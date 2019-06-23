Rain drives CM Kumaraswamy home

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

HERUR B (KALABURAGI): In an anti-climax, disappointment hit villagers of Herur B who arrived on the banks of Bhima river after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy decided to take a detour, following the heavy downpour on Friday. The venue was partially water-logged due to the rains that lashed through the night on Friday and continued till Saturday morning.

Amongst the many villagers who made their way to the village to visit the CM was Vijay Kumar, a specially-abled person travelling from Bengaluru. His key desire was to meet the CM and urge him to resume the stipend of Rs 1,400 that was stopped almost two years ago.

“He may not come here again and it was my only opportunity to meet him,” said Kumar. He was also mulling to request for a home under Ashraya Yojana and in a rare phenomenon, farmers blamed rain for the denial. Kumar stays at a rented house in Bengaluru, while his spouse works as a daily wage labourer.

In Kalaburagi KSRTC bus stand, as many as 60 specially-abled persons had no option but to go back from where they came. As the cancellation of Kumaraswamy’s visit was announced at midnight, the same information did not reach the public until Saturday morning.

Shekappa, a resident of Heruru B said, “Around 60 physically handicapped persons were informed about the cancelation at the bus stand by drivers. The people came from various villages of Kalaburagi district just to share their issues with the CM.”

The village is tucked in a remote corner of the district, located at least 50 km away from Kalaburagi city. In spite of being geographically positioned on the banks of Bhima river, it faces water crisis. Bhimra Poojary rued that a majority of villagers had to draw water from the river, which is located almost two kilometres away. “We were hopeful that after CM’s visit, all our woes would be resolved.”

Another villager Nagendra and his family spent their hard-earned Rs 2,000 to get to Herrur B from Hassan district. His family expects to avail the government’s help to get a house under Ashraya Yojana. “I am employed as an earth mover operator and my brothers who also stay in Hassan work as daily wage labourers. If we knew about the cancellation of his visit, we would not have travelled this far. It is not easy for us to earn the money which we have lost. Such information should be given beforehand,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shekappa further said that the government spent Rs 2.40 crore for implementing multi-village water scheme at Herur B. The water was supposed to be supplied to three other villages apart from

Herur B. However, the project did not materialise.