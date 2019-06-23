Relief to Infosys, Karnataka High Court quashes I-T notices

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upholding the contention of Infosys Limited that the proceedings of the Income Tax Department against them were without jurisdiction, the Karnataka High Court has said that there was no material on record before the department to establish the company’s failure to disclose the relevant material in relation to three assessment years 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2006-07.



Allowing the writ petitions filed by the company, Justice S Sujatha said that the I-T Department had no jurisdiction to invoke Section 147 and 148 of the I-T Act against the company.

The court quashed the notices dated March 30, 2011, March 1, 2012 and September 13, 2012 of the I-T Department under the said Sections of the Act as well as the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax rejecting Infosys’ objections about jurisdiction.



“It is significant to note that there is no material available in the reasons recorded by the assessing officer to believe escapement of tax on any such agreement where the Infosys has received the revenue from foreign companies for deputing the technical members independent of software development work,” the court said.

The I-T Department had issued notices under Sections 142(1) and 143(2) calling upon Infosys to produce certain documents and appear before it. Submitting a detailed reply, Infosys questioned the department’s jurisdiction and raising the plea of limitation of the I-T and accordingly requested it to dispose of the objections but the I-T passed the order negating all the objections.



Infosys then moved the High Court in 2011 seeking to declare that the impugned proceedings of the I-T Department were barred by limitation and were without jurisdiction.

Taking cue form the order relating to assessment year 2007-08, the I-T Department issued notices under Section 148 proposing to re-assess Infosys for the assessment years in question on the ground that certain income had escaped assessment. Infosys had replied asserting that there was no escapement of assessment of any income and requested the I-T Department to furnish a copy of the reasons recorded.

Accordingly, the I-T Department had provided. But Infosys contended that the reasons recorded for issue of notice had been furnished after the expiry of the extended period of limitation of six years for invoking the provisions of Section 147.