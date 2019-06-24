Home States Karnataka

CM Kumaraswamy's next stop Raichur, preparations underway

District in-charge minister Venkatrao Nadagouda has asked officials to ensure arrangements of each person who arrives at the village stay program to get access to the Chief Minister.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After meeting more than 4,000 people on his first ‘Grama Vastavya’ outing, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is all set for the second leg of his pet project. On June 26 Kumaraswamy will visit Karegudda village in Raichur’s Manvi taluk. Preparations however are in full swing already with District Commissioner personally overlooking works required for the ‘Grama Vastavya’. Kumaraswamy will stay at a government school that is being given a fresh coat of paint. A whopping Rs 1 crore was spent on the first village stay outing including food, facilities and public rallies addressed by the Chief Minister. A similar plan is being put in place at Raichur.

DC Sharath has been visiting the Karegudda village once every day to oversee preparations while a team of police officers have identified locations for security posts. Makeshift offices to receive petitions by citizens, basic infrastructure, including water and toilers, to those who visit the Chief Minister are being set up. A team of officials from the Chief Minister’s office have been camping in Raichur to ensure timely completion of preparedness. In the first leg of his village visit HD Kumaraswamy, who returned to Bengaluru on Sunday, met about 4,000 people personally and received over 1,800 petitions online.
Food will be prepared for everybody who visits the venue, apart from students, teachers and staff of the government school that Kumaraswamy will stay at. The Chief Minister’s office has asked officials to spend judiciously on the arrangement, in-keeping with Kumaraswamy’s idea of keeping it a low key affair.

