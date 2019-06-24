Congress-JDS not serving people of Karnataka: Suresh Angadi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “The Congress and JDS are not working in the interest of the state. They have joined hands just to keep the BJP from coming to power,” said MoS (Railways) Suresh Angadi. He said that the people voted for the BJP to ensure development in the state, however the Congress and JDS are not governing well.

Angadi added, “All those opposing us are Congress products. The party is in its last leg, and interim elections are not important for the BJP. We want to work for the people instead of thinking about elections - we don’t want to waste our time and energy on it.”

He said that he cannot speak about BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa becoming CM, and that the former CM will speak about it himself. He spoke to reporters after inspecting development works being undertaken by the railways department on Sunday morning. “Track doubling work in Pune-Miraj, Miraj-Hubballi, Hubballi-Davangere are underway. Once they are complete, people of these regions can reach their destinations faster,” said the minister.