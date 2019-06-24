Home States Karnataka

Congress-JDS not serving people of Karnataka: Suresh Angadi

He said that he cannot speak about BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa becoming CM, and that the former CM will speak about it himself.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Angadi ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “The Congress and JDS are not working in the interest of the state. They have joined hands just to keep the BJP from coming to power,” said MoS (Railways) Suresh Angadi. He said that the people voted for the BJP to ensure development in the state, however the Congress and JDS are not governing well.

Angadi added, “All those opposing us are Congress products. The party is in its last leg, and interim elections are not important for the BJP. We want to work for the people instead of thinking about elections - we don’t want to waste our time and energy on it.”

He said that he cannot speak about BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa becoming CM, and that the former CM will speak about it himself. He spoke to reporters after inspecting development works being undertaken by the railways department on Sunday morning. “Track doubling work in Pune-Miraj, Miraj-Hubballi, Hubballi-Davangere are underway. Once they are complete, people of these regions can reach their destinations faster,” said the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Angadi Congress-JDS Karnataka
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp